Probellum, the new boxing endeavor of Richard Schaefer, has announced a co-promotional agreement with Puerto Rican outfit PR Best Boxing Promotions, headed by Ivan and Peter Rivera. PR Best joins Wasserman Boxing and Universum in Germany, Groupe Yvon Michel in Canada, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana, under the Probellum brand.