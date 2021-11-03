Probellum, the new boxing endeavor of Richard Schaefer, has announced a co-promotional agreement with Puerto Rican outfit PR Best Boxing Promotions, headed by Ivan and Peter Rivera. PR Best joins Wasserman Boxing and Universum in Germany, Groupe Yvon Michel in Canada, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana, under the Probellum brand.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Schaefer’s track-record is excellent. All of this seems overly ambitious, but if it works out for him – he immediately has one of the, if not THE biggest company in the sport. He also signed UFC fighter Jon Jones apparently.