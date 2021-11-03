Unified WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas on Tuesday, before they meet in a Showtime PPV this Saturday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

At Tuesday’s event at MGM Grand, each fighter declared their intention of making history and emerging victorious Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez: “It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy. That’s why we are here. He’s a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that’s nothing new for me. Saturday night, I’m going to make history.”

Caleb Plant: “I’ve dedicated my life to this sport. I’ve sacrificed a lot. We’re happy to be here, but we’re not just happy to be here. We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.”

The fighters meet at today’s press conference for the first time since their scuffle during a face-off in September. Will there be a face-off today?

Canelo has moved from -800 to -1000 at BetMGM over the last two days.