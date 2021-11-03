Boxing returns to Hotlanta as Garry Jonas’ Probox Promotions presents “Future Stars” on November 19th at the Buckhead Fight Club. In the main event, undefeated 6’8, 270lb heavyweight Christian Thun (6-0, 4 KOs), a primary sparring partner for WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, is set to face Terrell Jamal Woods (27-49-9, 19 KOs). Despite his less than stellar record, Woods is no pushover. Earlier this year, Woods defeated 30-0 JD Chapman and had a draw with former heavyweight title challenger Aleksandr Ustinov.

In other action, cruiserweight Najee “Chino” Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to fight Anthony Hollaway (3-1-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Lopez’s brother super middleweight Casey “KChamp” Dixon (0-0), super middleweight Raul Salomon (8-0, 8 KOs), super bantamweight Daniil Platonovschi (3-0, 1 KO), lightweight Jusiyah Shirley (2-0, 2 KOs), lightweight Headly Scott (16-1, 12 KOs), and super featherweight Trayvion Butts (3-2, 2 KOs) are also scheduled in separate bouts.

“Atlanta has recently shown that it is a boxing town, and we are thrilled to showcase some of our best talent in Buckhead on November 19th,” said Jonas, who was previously the head of Iron Mike Promotions.