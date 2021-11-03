November 3, 2021
Haney-JoJo lands at MGM Grand

It’s official. Devin Haney (26-0 15 KOs) will defend his WBC lightweight title against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr. (32-1-1 15 KOs), the WBC interim champion, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on December 4, live worldwide on DAZN.

Devin Haney: “I was born to be great, so these are the moments I get up for. I learned a lot from my last fight it made me a more dangerous fighter. You guys can expect a ton of excitement and explosion in this fight!”

JoJo Diaz: “I’m always daring to be great, that’s what I want to be known for during my career: taking on the toughest challenges. I know I will rise to the occasion and showcase to the world the kind of fighter I am on December 4. I am going to give Haney the ass whooping he deserves.”

Tickets starting at $58 (plus fees) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.

