WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) and IBF #2 Isaac “Pitbull’’ Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) commented on their December 5 PPV showdown at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cruz replaced Rolly Romero, who was forced out due to allegations of sexual abuse.

Gervonta Davis: “I respect Isaac Cruz for stepping up and taking the fight, but everyone knows what I do. I come in looking for the knockout and that’s exactly what I’m going to do in this fight. I’m back in Los Angeles where the stars shine and I’m going to light it up against Isaac Cruz at Staples Center on December 5.”

Isaac Cruz: “God willing I’ll be world champion on December 5. This fight is a very big motivation for me as a professional and as a personal goal. I’m sure after December 5 everyone in boxing will know the name Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.”