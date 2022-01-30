January 30, 2022
Conceicao: Martinez punches harder than Valdez

Super featherweight contender Robson Conceicao commented on his surprisingly one-sided win over previously unbeaten Xavier Martinez:

“I had to train extra hard because I knew the challenge he would pose for me tonight. More importantly, I was able to be dominant this evening because I put in such hard work because I was motivated. I know I should be the champion. I know I beat Oscar Valdez. He has a fight against Shakur Stevenson, and I think Shakur is going to win. But as a fan and a fighter, I want Oscar to win because he owes me a fight.

“I learned a lot from that Oscar Valdez loss, and that’s why I was able to dedicate myself. I wasn’t discouraged by what happened that evening. I know who I am, and I knew if I put in the work, I could have this type of performance. But my mind is set on Valdez, and I definitely want that shot.

“To be honest, I think Xavier Martinez punches harder than Oscar Valdez. I felt his punches, but I know this is the type of fight I needed to prepare myself because I’m a world champion level fighter. And I definitely want Oscar Valdez.”

Martinez stated, “I thought it was closer. I know I didn’t do enough to win. I sat back too much. I didn’t listen to the game plan fully. It is what it is. I’m not going to be a sore loser. He did his thing tonight. It wasn’t my night. I’m not done. This is just the beginning.

“I know I hurt him twice. I didn’t listen to my corner fully. I’m going to hold my head high and keep going.”

