In a rematch, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) retained his title by twelve round split decision over mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu (23-6, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Makabu previously stopped Mchunu in round eleven back in 2015, this time it was a close tactical bout with scores of 115-113, 116-112 Makabu, 115-113 Mchunu. No handshake after this one. Mchunu pushed Makabu away after the fight. Makabu may now defend his title against Canelo Alvarez in May.
HILARIOUS!!! Back to back blatantly fixed fights! First Bryan then Makabu. I’m glad I stream this shit for free.
This card was so horrible I didn’t even wanna stream it lol
Haven’t seen this one yet. Fixed, as in a bad decision? I was thinking Mchunu was in danger of that coming into this fight…
We get it. You’re poor! Shame you can’t afford streaming.
I can easily afford a $50 PPV. I wouldn’t buy this one of of principle. I won’t give money to a sham card full of sham champions. I streamed it as well on a bootleg feed. It ain’t about the money, it’s about not transacting with crooks.
I could just see they hype for this. Canelo faces his most biggest and most dangerous opponent yet! Hilarious!
But yet canelo won’t fight real threats.
Prediction, Makabu gets the fight with Conelo at 190lbs after tonight’s ‘performance’. This guy
is just how Conelo likes ’em.
Chris….after the BJ Saunders fight you gave Canelo respect. Not sure what happened to you, but man oh man the hate looks bad on you. So sad to be 50 years old, looking at a 31 year old lion and thinking damn I wish I had just a tenth of his monthly income as my yearly salary. Back to the factory on Monday boy.
Mchunu won the fight by far……this is why boxing is no longer the sport it used to be…..Don King still fixing fights…it seems 2 judges and the whole world were watching different fight. What a disgrace….no class at all