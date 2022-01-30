In a rematch, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) retained his title by twelve round split decision over mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu (23-6, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Makabu previously stopped Mchunu in round eleven back in 2015, this time it was a close tactical bout with scores of 115-113, 116-112 Makabu, 115-113 Mchunu. No handshake after this one. Mchunu pushed Makabu away after the fight. Makabu may now defend his title against Canelo Alvarez in May.