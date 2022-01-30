Unbeaten welterweight KO artist Omar “Pollo” Aguilar moved to 23-0 with 22 KOs after knocking out Ricardo “Ricky” Bañuelos (17-7-1, 7 KOs) at 24 seconds of the second round on Saturday night at the Centro de Convenciones Siglo XXI in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Bañuelos was down twice in round two, both times from powerful left hooks to the jaw. Bañuelos spent a few minutes on the canvas but seemed to be OK afterward.

Featherweight Erick “Terrible” Robles (10-1, 7 KOs) took the unbeaten record from Néstor López Jr (14-1, 7 KOs) via eight round unanimous decision with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 77-76,

Flyweight Gohan Rodríguez (11-1-1, 1 KO) won by eight round unanimous decision over Miguel “Joyita” Herrera (22-4-5, 8 KOs) with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 77-75.