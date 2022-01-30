By Joe Koizumi

Boxing isn’t dead in Japan, but just stagnant for a while. Unbeaten WBA, IBF bantamweight champion “Monster” Naoya Inoue was unanimously named Boxer of the Year for 2021 by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) and the boxing subcommittee of Tokyo Athletic Writers Club on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. It was the fifth time that Naoya received the honorable award, having tied the records of a couple of former greats—Japan’s first world champ Yoshio Shirai in 1949 through 1953 and ex-WBA 108-pound titleholder Yoko Gushiken who kept it thirteen times to his credit—in 1976 through 1980.

Other awards were given to the following:

Knockout award: Naoya Inoue (for five years in a row)

Technique award: WBO 115-pound champ Kazuto Ioka

Valuable victory award: IBF 130-pound ruler Kenichi Ogawa

Efforts award: OPBF 140-pound champ Koichi Aso

Rookie citations: WBO AP 118-pound titlist Ryosuke Nishida

Fight of the Year: WBC flyweight title bout of Masamichi Yabuki and Kenshiro Teraji

Female Boxer of the Year: WBA flyweight champ Naoko Fujioka

Female Fight of the Year: Fujioka versus Sulem Urbina in Los Angeles

Having taken thirty-two out of the effective 37 votes in total, Inoue said, “I’m happy to be in receipt of this award again. I will try to be Boxer of the Year this year as I wish to improve more and more.”

Naoya is reportedly scheduled to face his grudge rival Nonito Donaire in a unification rematch in June or so. The award ceremony will not take place because of the still rampant COVID-19 pandemic with omicron variant spreading.