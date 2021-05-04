By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“Don King along with Ben Kingsley, Ann-Margret, and Ramy Malik will be presented with awards for Indian Independence Day in Las Vegas on August 21 for when the Indians (India) got the Independence in 1947,” says Colonel Bob Sheridan. “For the work Don has done for all races. Don is really thrilled about that.

“Dr. Ram K. Singh, my cardiologist, is running the whole thing and he asked if I could help with it, which I am glad to do. I nominated a lot of these people and Don King is definitely getting an award. Ann-Margret, Englebert Humperdink, and Wayne Newton will all perform there. There’s the possibility of Donald Trump attending. Donald Trump will be getting an award also.”