Canelo hits Dallas Saul “Canelo” Alvarez arrives in Dallas, Texas for his fight against Billy Joe Saunders. The two will meet in the main event of the Matchroom Boxing card on May 8, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Buatsi opponent named Colonel: Don King to receive award

