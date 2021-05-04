Canelo Alvarez stopped by the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The champ talks about his last fight on DAZN this week against Billy Joe Saunders. Will he be moving to a PBC Network? He also tells us if we will see him in the ring with Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez anytime soon.
Canelo on Billy Joe Saunders
“I’m not the same guy from 5, 6 years ago, I’m different, I have experience, I’m a more mature boxer. So he can say whatever he wants, but on May 8th he’s going to be in a different level fight.”
Canelo says I want Caleb Plant next this year
“That’s what I want, all of the titles in this division. My first move is Billy Joe Saunders, of course, I need to win, and then the next champion is Caleb Plant and that’s the goal.”
Canelo on fighting Jermall Charlo
“Yes, why not for the people. Maybe for me it’s hard to make 160 now but let’s see for the future.”
Canelo on fighting David Benavidez
“Why not? It would be a great fight with David Benavidez. I just want to make fights people want to see.”
Canelo on fighting Demetrius Andrade
“He’s fought nobody yet. You see the record but he’s fighting with nobody. I have other plans!”
Canelo on fighting at 168 pounds
“Maybe until the end of my career. (How long many more years do you plan on fighting?) Seven!”
Canelo on fighting on a PBC network next
“Maybe, why not? It’s my last fight with DAZN, I hope to work with Eddie (Hearn) no matter what, but why not? Because I want to fight with all the guys in boxing.”
It’s just crazy to me how the boxing powers who be somehow swept GGG under the rug. Before the Canelo fights he was on the top of the P4P list. Anyone whose last name isn’t Alvarez or De la Hoya knows that GGG won at least one of those fights. Giving CANELO the benefit of the doubt it’s 1-1. They were very exciting and fought at a super high level. That third fight needed to be made. It’s really a shame. And then all of these clowns proclaiming Canelo P4P king when he fought 3 stiffs in a row!! Kovalev was completely shot and had to take the fight on like a month’s notice. He still was in the fight, I believe leading on 2 scorecards until the 11th. Smith doesn’t know how to throw a punch and the Turk was a human punching bag. Canelo is an excellent fighter but it’s very disappointing that he ducked the trilogy.