Boxeo Telemundo will kick off its spring series this Friday night live with an audience from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center as the rivalry continues between Mexico and Puerto Rico. George “El Yuyu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO) from Whittier, California but representing Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico will face Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa (11-1, 9 KO’s) from Veiques, Puerto Rico for the vacant WBA Fedecentro Jr Lightweight title in a 10 round bout. The fight is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Boxing.

“We are happy to start off our series with a great fight between two prospects,” stated Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr President of All Star Boxing. “Fans will be able to attend this great night of boxing with all safety measures in place as we hope to put this pandemic behind us and bring life back to normal.”

The co-main event of the night is for the vacant WBC International super welterweight title as Elvin Gambarov (14-0, 13 KOs) of Gabala, Azerbaijan faces Mexico City’s Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (21-9-2, 17 KOs) in a 10 round bout.

“I am excited to fight for my first regional title in this televised event” noted Elvin Gambarov ” We are going to treat the audience to a great fight.”

The special attraction of the night is a battle of undefeated super bantamweights as Pedro Salome (2-0-1) of Los Angeles, California faces Hector Bayanilla (2-0) of San Juan, Puerto Rico in a 4 round affair.

Boxeo Telemundo Spring Series will then continue into Mexico City, Mexico on May 14th and ends in Tampa, Florida on May 21st at the Bryan Glazer JCC Center. The last show of the series is May 28th where the best fights of the series will air from in-studio that couldn’t make the live telecast.

Limited tickets remain available by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.

“El Abayarde” Rosa Vs ” El Yuyu” Acosta will air live Friday May 7th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo