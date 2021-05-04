Triller today announced it has opened a website for anyone who pirated the April 17 Triller Fight Club event to pay the original $49.99 PPV price before June 1st, after which the company will be pursuing individuals for the maximum civil penalty of $150,000 per illegal stream. The payment site is https://www.fite.tv/page/041721piracysettlement/.

On the FITE.tv payment page, Triller has embedded an agreement that upon paying the $49.99 fee it will release and agree not to pursue the user for the $150,000 civil penalty that it would be entitled to against each and any individual who pirated the PPV event.

“VPN firewalls all have to comply and turn over the actual IP addresses of each person who stole the fight in discovery,” said Matt St. Claire, Head of Piracy for Triller. “We will be able to identify each and every person, VPN or not, as each stream has a unique fingerprint embedded in the content. Triller will pursue the full $150,000 penalty per person per instance for anyone who doesn’t do the right thing and pay before the deadline.”

Triller filed legal action on April 23 in U.S. District Court of Central California against the owners of the H3Podcast website for piracy of the April 17 event and a dozen other sites that restreamed and profited from as many as hundreds of thousands of users each. More than two million illegal streams of the event occurred for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match.

In the case of H3Podcast, Triller added the site to its legal action after the site’s owner admitted on his own podcast that he pirated and shared the Paul vs. Askren fight. The legal action could result in civil fines up to $150,000 per illegal stream, as well as potentially $250,000 in criminal fines and up to 5 years in jail. The fines are calculated at $150,000 per instance, so for H3 and other sites who rebroadcast the event to many people, the damages are large.

“We are taking this position because it is outright theft,” St. Claire added. “It is no different than walking into a store and stealing a video game off the shelf. In the case of the offending sites, it’s worse, because they also then resold it to many people, illegally profiting from work they do not own.”

Violation of federal anti-piracy laws for protected works automatically carries up to a $150,000 civil penalty, as well as up to a $250,000 criminal penalty and up to 5 years in jail per instance.

“We encourage anyone who pirated the event to visit the site before June 1, pay their $49.99 and receive a full and complete release from Triller to avoid further action,” said St. Claire.