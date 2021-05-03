We had some preview clips before, but here is the full Canelo Alvarez interview with Graham Bensinger. There are thirteen segments that should auto-play one after the other. This is easily the best Canelo interview ever conducted. Canelo is well-known for giving very standard pat answers to reporters’ questions. But in this interview, he is open and genuine like never before seen. He even speaks English. You’ll enjoy it.
–
I got Canelo by middle to late round stoppage…
Very good prediction. I have Canelo by UD since Saunders will move a lot to survive after he is chopped down some. I think we can all agree; Canelo will be the winner.