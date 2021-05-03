May 3, 2021
Boxing News

Best Canelo interview ever

We had some preview clips before, but here is the full Canelo Alvarez interview with Graham Bensinger. There are thirteen segments that should auto-play one after the other. This is easily the best Canelo interview ever conducted. Canelo is well-known for giving very standard pat answers to reporters’ questions. But in this interview, he is open and genuine like never before seen. He even speaks English. You’ll enjoy it.

See Showtime's Mauro Ranallo documentary

    • Very good prediction. I have Canelo by UD since Saunders will move a lot to survive after he is chopped down some. I think we can all agree; Canelo will be the winner.

