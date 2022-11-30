The women’s light flyweight unification fight between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), scheduled for Thursday in Laval, Canada, will be postponed after Clavel contracted the flu, her promoter confirmed Tuesday night. The fight was to be the first title defense for both champions. Clavel defeated Yesenia Gómez via unanimous decision in July and Plata defeated Yesica Bopp in March.

Clavel’s promoter, Yvon Michel, commented on his social networks: “Following the recommendation of Dr. Francis Fontaine, regarding the state of health of Kim Clavel, we are forced to postpone the unification fight scheduled for Thursday, December 1 in Place Bell. We will announce more details soon.”