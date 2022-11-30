November 30, 2022
Boxing News

Golden Boy announces Dec 17 DAZN card

Golden Boy Promotions will wrap up 2022 on December 17 with a clash between unbeaten welterweight Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) against Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) at The Commerce Casino and Hotel just south of downtown Los Anngeles. Curiel’s NABF Welterweight title will be on the line and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Providing chief support to the card, Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) will face Jose “El Torito” Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) in a ten round featherweight fight.

Also, just signed super middleweight Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) will be looking to impress in an eight-rounder against Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs), super lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) has a ten-rounder against Ivan “Macanon” Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs), lightweight Nick “Slicknick” Sullivan (6-0, 1 KO) is scheduled for six against TBA, featherweight Gregory “Goyo” Morales (13-1, 8 KOs) has a six-rounder against Alexis “Picudito” Molina (8-1-1, 5 KOs), and lightweight Martin Leon meets TBA.

    • What’s new? As long as people financially support such lack-luster cards they’ll continue to happen.

      Reply
    • >