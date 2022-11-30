WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury opened up in a very revealing and at times emotional interview ahead of his fight with Derek Chisora on Saturday.

“I’ve been in love with boxing for such a long time from being a little boy and I am 34 now, probably at the end of my career in the next few years,” said Fury. “It has been a love-hate relationship and it has been toxic at times, but when it is good, it is very good.

“So we are in that relationship and I don’t just abandon things. I try and make things work and that is where we are at the minute. I’ve wanted to leave a lot of times but it always drags me back. It is like a massive drug and an addiction.

“I know it is an addiction and I am an addictive person. It is not my best friend, it is an addiction. It is abusive because, when I come to this gym it abuses my body, my mind and my soul, but afterwards I feel it takes me to ecstasy. The rush is unbelievable and it gives me the biggest highs ever, but it also gives me the lowest lows as well.

“Boxing is more addictive than any drug ever. Ever. Because you can’t let it go.”

