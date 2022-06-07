Heavyweights Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) will meet for a second time at The O2 in London on July 9 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia, New Zealand and France). Six years ago, Pulev beat Chisora by twelve round split decision in an IBF world title eliminator.

“I’m delighted to get this fight over the line,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it! I think the strapline, ‘Total Carnage’, is absolutely perfect for this fight, in terms of the build-up and in terms of the fight itself. Expect the unexpected but expect a thriller at The O2 on July 9. Both men have been longstanding fixtures of the world heavyweight division and it’s all or nothing at The O2 for both, as defeat could lead to the end of the road. Fans can expect a huge undercard and a brilliant main event for another brilliant event live on DAZN.”