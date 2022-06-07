Former WBA Heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) took his boxing career into his own hands, or should that be into his right hand, by obliterating Junior Fa in two minutes on the Kambosos-Haney undercard. A huge 15:1 underdog leading into the fight, the 43-year-old Aussie stunned his opponent with a thunderous right hand that left him quivering on the canvas. Fa beat the count, but another right hand ended matters just seconds later.

“I know that if I land that right hand on anyone, they’re going to sleep,” said Browne. “Somewhere along the line I perhaps got a little too cute, trying to box more rather than bombing people out. Heading into this fight I knew I wanted to get back to doing what I do best, putting people to sleep.

“The first shot caught him high on the temple and side of his head. His balance was absolutely shot. I didn’t want the fight to go on because that’s when it gets dangerous. As I threw the second right hand, he turned his head. Unfortunately, that’s on him. I wish him all the best in his career. We spoke after the fight, I’ve got all the respect in the world for him. I reminded him that two fights ago the same thing happened to me. You’re never truly out of it in boxing provided you’ve got self-belief and power.

“I appreciate the opportunity Lou DiBella gave me and since the win I’ve been contacted already by some of the biggest promoters in the world. But for now, I’m going to enjoy a week or two off with my family and when the time is right, we will look at what offers we have. I’ve never been afraid to travel overseas, the majority of my big fights have happened there. But it was also nice to win such a huge fight in front of a crowd that was cheering me on.”

Manager Matt Clark added, “I’m absolutely delighted for Lucas. You won’t meet a boxer who is more prepared to spend time with fans, take photos, sign autographs. He’s a genuinely great guy who punches like a mule kicks. He’s been written off by so many people who want to drag him down, so I’m absolutely ecstatic that he’s landed such a big win on a huge card. Remember, Fa went the distance with Joe Parker in his last outing and wasn’t even close to being hurt. Lucas got him out of there in the first.”