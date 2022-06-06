The Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki event, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 18 live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, has been postponed after Charlo suffered a back injury in training. The card will be rescheduled to a new date that will be announced pending an assessment of when Charlo can return to training.
Well being in Canada I am now more certain to be buying Beterbiev Smith as a PPV. I probably was anyways but without this free Charlo option the deal is more sealed provided my cable company offers the PPV or a stream is offered. As Beterbiev is based in Montreal it will likely be an $80 ppv here. Beterbiev Brown was $70 to $80. I did not buy that one as it was a Friday and not worth it but Berterbiev Smith is likely going to be something else.
It could be fight of the year. Both guys come to bang!
You’re doing the right thing Pete, this just made it easier for you. Beterbiev – Smith is bombs away, must see.
I’m sorry he’s injured and I wish Charlo well and a speedy recovery, but I didn’t care anything about this fight. His career is just kinda… there. There’s nothing really exciting going on with him and there hasn’t been for awhile. He’s been around good fighters, he still is, but he’s probably not going to fight any of them. They’ll reschedule this one in a month or two or whatever it is, then he’ll come back sometime next year against….. Adames?