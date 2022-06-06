Bryan-Dubois Full Lineup Here is the complete eight-bout lineup for Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s $29.99 pay-per-view event on Saturday night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai: Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) vs. Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs)

(WBA heavyweight title) DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs)

(NABA gold heavyweight championship) Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KOs) vs. Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs)

(NABA cruiserweight title) Tre-Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) vs. Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12KOs)

(NABA welterweight title) Ahmed Elbialo (21-1, 18 KOs) vs. Dervin Colina (16-1, 14 KOs)

(NABA light heavyweight title) Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KOs) vs. Ian Green (15-2, 11 KOs)

(WBA Continental Americas middleweight title) Raynel Mederos (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO)

(six-rounds, super lightweight) Luis Rodriguez (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ryan Adams (8-5-1, 6 KOs)

(six-rounds, super middleweight) Bomba-Barriga co-feature set Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

