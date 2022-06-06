Here is the complete eight-bout lineup for Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s $29.99 pay-per-view event on Saturday night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai:
Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) vs. Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs)
(WBA heavyweight title)
DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs)
(NABA gold heavyweight championship)
Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KOs) vs. Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs)
(NABA cruiserweight title)
Tre-Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) vs. Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12KOs)
(NABA welterweight title)
Ahmed Elbialo (21-1, 18 KOs) vs. Dervin Colina (16-1, 14 KOs)
(NABA light heavyweight title)
Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KOs) vs. Ian Green (15-2, 11 KOs)
(WBA Continental Americas middleweight title)
Raynel Mederos (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO)
(six-rounds, super lightweight)
Luis Rodriguez (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ryan Adams (8-5-1, 6 KOs)
(six-rounds, super middleweight)
Would not be shocked at all if something happens and Bryan ends up fighting DaCarree Scott.