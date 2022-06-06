Former world title challenger Axel “Mini” Vega (15-4-1, 8 KOs) returns to the ring to take on undefeated Venezuelan knockout artist Angelino “Huracan” Cordova (16-0-1, 12 KOs) in the co-main event of WBO jr flyweight title clash between champion “Bomba” Gonzalez and “Da Baby Boy” Barriga. The 10-round Vega-Cordova fight will be for the WBO Latino junior flyweight title. The event takes place on Friday, June 24 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida and will be streamed live on ProBox TV.

