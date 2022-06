Inoue, Donaire make weight By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda Naoya Inoue 118 vs. Nonito Donaire 117.75

(WBC, WBA, IBF bantamweight title bout) Andy Hiraoka 140 vs. Shun Akaiwa 140

(WBO Asia Pacific, Japanese super-lightweight title bout) Takuma Inoue 122 vs. Gakuya Furuhashi 122

(WBO Asia Pacific, Japanese super-bantamweight title bout) Fight Venue: Saitama Super Arena

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions

