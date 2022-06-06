Absolutely a huge boxing week with the highlight being the early morning world championship rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire.

TUESDAY

WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue faces WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire in a unification showdown at the Super Arena in Saitama, Saitama, Japan. The ESPN+ telecast begins at 5:30AM ET, 2:30AM PT!!

FRIDAY

Showtime has a ShoBox telecast featuring two-time Olympian and 2020 super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov against “Big” Jack Mulowayi from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

DAZN delivers the WBA light flyweight clash between WBA titleholders Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez to crown one WBA champion in the 108lb division. The bout takes place at the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

SATURDAY

ESPN presents Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo in a super middleweight clash from the MSG Theater in New York City.

DAZN counters with middleweight contender Jaime Munguia moving up to the 168lb division against Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

There is also a $29.99 pay-per-view topped by WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan defending against #1 contender Daniel Dubois from Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.