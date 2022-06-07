By Joe Koizumi
Unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs), 118, unified the WBC, WBA and IBF bantamweight belts as he annihilated Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs), 117.75, at 1:24 of the second round on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. Naoya quickly decked Nonito with a solid right counter in the closing seconds of the opening session with the Filipino having a narrow escape. The second round witnessed Monster accelerate his attack and finally decked Filipino Flash with a vicious left hook following a flurry of strong and accurate shots to the face.
The victor jubilantly said, “I intended to be one-sidedly victorious like this. I did it.” He strongly wishes to unify the four belts with WBO ruler Paul Butler within this year and then move up to the 122-pound category.
Absolutely sensational. Very rarely do I see a fight these days where I am literally shaken by a performance. Absolute machine!
Wow he is so deadly for that weight class. Nonito has actually looked really good lately. I’m glad it was quick for his sake and hopefully didn’t suffer too much damage. Monster has to get consideration for #1 P4P. He’s a special fighter.
I had a feeling this was going to be an easier win for Inoue but this was a blowout. Donaire couldn’t avoid the shots
Inoue hit hard like Godzilla.
time to hangup nonito!
inoue should go up in weight and fight the top dog there
If he can’t get the fight to be undisputed, then yes. Very impressive. Very hard to pick a current top ten on Pound for Pound with so many significant and/or historic wins coming in quick succession.
Why?
It is obvious Inoue is a generational fighter and on another level. I want to give credit and respect to Donaire for going into the lions den and facing the challenge at 38 years old…whatever you want to say about Donaire..he is humble..a class act…a hall of famer…& a warrior. one more thing just look at who Donaire has lost to in his career.
Now that was some special ish…Inoue moving …throwing fast accurate fluid punches with bad intentions… excellent counter combinations…not just counter shots..he countered with power combinations…and of most importance finished a very game Donaire…Donaire stalked with a jab…Donaire tried to use timing for Inoue speed…Donaire did everything correct …like a seasoned champion..Inoue just sharper …faster …that counter short right hand that cause the first knockdown was beautiful..Inoue did not allow Donaire to get that engine started to initiate an effective game plan…Finished a game Donaire effectively …busted Donaire up in two rounds…Haney…Shakur…take a page from this kid…smart effective boxing …knowing how and when to finish an opponent.. understand winning..is key..public want to see winning and finishing spectacular…be Matador like…know when to finish… maybe just witnessed the next great thing…Just damn!!!!
Donaire landed some good shots initially and the first round was pretty interesting and competitive until the knockdown, which W’s a damaging blow. Donaire simply could not hold off Inoue in the second round long enough to recover his legs. Inoue was extremely poised, efficient and impressive to force the stoppage in Round 2.
Unbelievable fighter.Naomi Inoue.
Guys ..that was special enough for a double take….Just damn!!!! exhilarating…fun to watch…
Fun for us to watch but scary for anyone that’s going to get in the ring with him. How do you come up with a game plan for that?! Whoever is next should sell advertising space on the bottom of their shoes.
Well done Inoue, def pound for pound one of the best, Now if he could only get that WBO belt?
After this fight, I don’t even look at Donaire and say that he’s 39, he’s old and he should call it a career. I think he could fight on and beat some really good fighters. If he beat Paul Butler or Casimero or Moloney, I wouldn’t be surprised at all and he’s also said he could drop to 115. If he did that and competed with Estrada and Chocolatito and Ioka, again, I’m not surprised. Knocked out two undefeated world champions in his previous 2 fights and he’s gone 4-3 in his last seven. Those seven opponents (six really because Inoue twice) had a combined TWO losses and the ones that beat him were Inoue and Frampton. I HOPE Donaire continues.
But Inoue is just special. He’s already the best Japanese fighter most of us have ever seen and he’s just 29 years old. That was absolutely brilliant!
Lucie: Good perspective. Donaire has had really good performances recently. But do not like the thought of him continuing too long.
I agree Henry, not too much longer. He’ll be 40 in November, if he wanted to go on another year or so fighting top level guys, I’d have no problem with it – especially if he dropped down. Looking at him in against Oubaali and Gaballo, both of those guys hit him clean a few times but he was just too big and strong for them. Imagine what he might be able to do at 115. I think he has a legit shot at being 5 weight world champion, if he’s interested and I hope he is. Even if he isn’t what a career Donaire has had!
Damn!!! forgot about this fight. Inoue dont get enough credit when the best fighters p4p are discussed.
He will now.
A great display of power at the weight, but Donaire at 39 should pack it in. Axeman, that Armenian Aussie, the now retired Irishman and now this guy has brutalized him, eventually that type of punishment will tell on ya.
Good fight. Donaire was working hard and getting some things done until BANG he was on his ass. Inoue was efficient and ruthless. A+
That what makes this fight great ….Donaire was live.. effective aggression…this was gearing up to be a fight….and that is what makes Inoue special…Inoue “finished” ..Donaire before this turn into a shootout….Haney and Shakur and others talk about just winning even if boring… understand that completely …….the fans want to see this….maybe not Ray Robinson like but flashes of Ray Leonard…. excellent movement and countering with power shots and finishing…that is the key “finishing”
Come on Sean, Inoue is a power puncher. Those guys you named are pure boxers. No point in making the comparison.
Understand Kp and slightly agree…has something to do with ring intelligence..this is a fighter being on that “level”…you don’t have to be a power puncher to know when to counter effectively with power shots and finish fights….pure boxers..can do that also..knowing when to box and mix in finishing shots..and finish opponents..Alexis Arguello..Salvador Sanchez..Aaron Pryor..Janes Toney…box the hell out of you …finish with shots at any time during the fight….
Kp .. understand ..what made this special is that Inoue accomplish in two rounds what takes your average to about average fighter 8 to 10 rounds to do….that is effective movement against and punching ..counter punching..and finishing against a another great fighter…an opponent that is just as great …Donaire …displaying excellent timing…jabbing doing everything right… usually have to break down a fighter like Donaire over rounds to get the finish…..Inoue did this in two…freaking two rounds…
YOU CANT JUST ATTRIBUTE WHAT I SAW TO POWER PUNCHING…in this fight…I saw the specialness…the ring intelligence…all in two rounds…this is a fight that upcoming fighters should study
What is really crazy though is Donaire got up!!!! And was ready to fight….and Inoue was ready to give Donaire more…I was looking for Donaire to survive the early assault and come back with his own…Inoue did not want that drama…finished Donaire
Donaire was a great champ but time to retire.
I’ve learned to never pick against Donaire, but damn this was about as decisive as I’ve ever seen! Glad it wasn’t a 10-12 round beating! This kid has scary power!! Nonito has earned the right to do whatever he wants moving forward, but I really hope he calls it a day. No sense in being a soon to be Hall of fame gate keeper……NO!!!!
It is always sad to see an all time great like Donaire go out in such a devastating manner. Kind of remanence of what Marciano did to the aging all time great in Joe Louis. Age eventually catches up with you and it really shows when you step in the ring with an elite fighter like Inoue in their prime.
This was not about age Donaire did not show that he was aging…Donaire was actually displaying effective aggression and boxing well…Donaire got beat by a special fighter …in this fight…no signs of aging
I’d much rather watch Devin Haney jab all night.
Donaire was 39 years old fighting at bantamweight (lighter fighters don’t last long), took punishment the last fight against Inoue, and has been stopped 2 times in 7 losses. While Inoue is a good fighter and certainly worth a top 10 pound for pound ranking (not top 3, maybe top 5), this was not a big win; don’t understand all of the hoopla, everyone relax,
I thought Inoue would stop Donaire late. This is probably better as it prevented a potentially dangerous extended beatdown. Donaire has had a great career but you can only go to the well so many times as a 39 yr old bantamweight.
A real monster
I would have loved to see Inoue vs Marco Antonio Barrera (at 118lbs)