Chavez-Arce 3 Final Press Conference By Hesiquio Balderas Julio Cesar Chávez Sr. vs. Jorge Arce (3 round exhibition bout), Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (10 round light heavyweight bout), Karim Arce (nephew of Travieso Arce) and the rest of the card held a final press conference for Friday’s boxing card in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. – Weights from Miami Bravo beats Gallegos despite point deductions

