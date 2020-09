Weights from Miami

Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales 114.6 vs. Juan Kantum 115

Melvin “Melo” Lopez 119 vs. Yeison Vargas 120.1 Site: Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo

Promoter: M & R Boxing Promotions

Event will be shown on Nica Boxing facebook page Chavez-Arce 3 Final Press Conference

