Charlomania Odds Jermall Charlo -175 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +155

(WBC middleweight title)

—–

Brandon Figueroa -4000 vs. Damien Vazquez +2000

(WBA super bantamweight title)

—–

John Riel Casimero -700 vs. Duke Micah +500

(WBO bantamweight title)

—–

Jermell Charlo -450 vs. Jeison Rosario +360

(WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight titles)

—–

Luis Nery -2500 vs. Aaron Alameda +1400

(WBC super bantamweight title)

—–

Danny Roman -1750 vs. Juan Carlos Payano +1000

(WBC super bantamweight eliminator) Weights from Miami

