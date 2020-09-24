Normally $74.95 PPVs have some type of super fight doing the heavy lifting. Showtime is trying a different approach for Saturday’s Charlomania PPV event. The marathon telecast will feature six fights, including five world title fights with Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko headlining in the first half of the show and Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario topping the second half.

“The fans have spoken, and we listened,” said Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza. “Fans wanted the best fighting the best. Well, we’ve got that. Without question, this is not just the biggest pay-per-view card of the year, but there is also the most value for your money on this card. I’ve never been involved with a card that has this level of quality and this level of star power.”

$12.50 per fight sounds a little better than $74.95. Too bad we can’t order a la carte.