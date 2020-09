In a battle of unbeaten featherweights, Victor Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round KO against Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1, 13 KOs). Pasillas rocked Encarnación at the end of round five, then pummeled him to the canvas to end it in round six. Time was 2:29.

Undefeated super middleweight Maidel Sando (10-0, 7 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over rugged Genc Pllana (8-2-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 78-74, 79-73.