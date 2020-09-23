WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo previewed the Charlomania doubleheader at final press conferences Wednesday, as they went face to face with the opponents presenting the toughest tests of their careers.

Jermall will face top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko headlining part one of the doubleheader, while Jermell takes on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in the main event of part two of the twin bill taking place this Saturday on Showtime PPV.

The press conferences included all 12 fighters participating on the stacked pay-per-view event featuring six competitive fights in all, five of which are world title fights.

The three-fight Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko card will see WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa defending his title against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-main event, plus WBO bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero battling unbeaten Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

Following a 30-minute intermission at the conclusion of Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko, the three-fight Charlo vs. Rosario card will begin. Unbeaten former champion Luis Nery takes on undefeated Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC super bantamweight world championship in the co-main event, while former unified champion Danny Román duels former champion Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC super bantamweight title eliminator kicking off the second portion of the pay-per-view.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday from Mohegan Sun in Connecticut:

JERMALL CHARLO

“This is just the beginning for me. There’s been 30 fighters who’ve tried to beat me, and all 30 failed. We’ll get a chance to get in there and do what we do best on Saturday. Talk is cheap. We’ll see where that green belt goes on Saturday.

“I’m focused and locked in. I’m ready to fight. Sergiy can say what he wants to say about me, it’s going to be a fight on Saturday.

“This is like the Super Bowl for us. At the end of the day, we’re always ready to fight. This is what we do and this is what we prepare ourselves for. We’re true warriors.

“Derevyanchenko is looking past me. His trainer and his whole camp, they’re all looking past me. They’re going to find out what they’re in for on Saturday.

“I’m the best in the world. On Saturday night, everyone will get a chance to see it live on SHOWTIME PPV.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“Saturday night is going to be my history-making performance. This is something that I’ve always wanted and that I’ve always trained for. I’ve put in the hard work for every fight I’ve ever had, and this is what it’s all been for.

“People will say that they can’t wait to see us fight again after Saturday. We come to fight. We prepared all our life for this. Now is our time. The big dogs are here to stay. We’re veterans in this game and we love this sport. To make it to this stage, there’s nothing bigger for us. This is our Super Bowl. This is our national championship. It’s time for us to go get our belts.

“This is about my legacy and my career. I want everyone to see what I’m made of. [Jeison] Rosario is a tough fighter with a lot of good attributes. He’s coming to fight. Styles make fights and we’re going to see that in the ring.

“We’re going to put on a show. Knowing my brother is also fighting gives me more energy. Fight night is when you see all our excitement and all our hard work pouring out. This is huge for us. We’re both doing our thing and feeding off each other’s energy.

“Just being on this stage makes you buckle in and focus a lot better. I’m 30 years old and I want to push myself and keep testing my limits. That’s what’s gotten me to this stage right now.

“I have confidence in my skills and I’m going to bring some new tricks out of my hat.”

SERGIY DEREVYANCHENKO

“The green color of the WBC belt suits me. I want that green belt. I’ve fought twice for the title, and I’m more ready than ever for the third time.

“I was happy to have the break after the Gennadiy Golovkin fight. I got good rest. I’m relaxed, and when I came back to the United States, I was ready to train and now I’m ready to fight. It all helped me.

“Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs were tough fights, they were both close fights and I think those experiences definitely helped me. I’ll show it in the ring on Saturday.

“I’m going to put pressure on him from the beginning. I’m going to use my legs, my jab and combinations to get the win.

“We always train hard and we have great sparring partners to prepare us. They’ve shown me what he’s going to bring to the ring. Now we just have to take our strategy and use it in the ring on Saturday.

“This is a big fight. When I win, even more opportunities will open up. I’ll be able to unify and take my career to the next level.”

JEISON ROSARIO

“People are going to see on Saturday that it was no fluke that I beat Julian Williams the way that I did.

“This is going to be a war. I’m a warrior, and I’m going to find a way to win. That’s the only thing on my mind.

“I don’t feel any pressure, it’s an obligation – not only to my family, but to all of Latin America – to win these titles. There’s no room in my mind for the possibility of not winning. That’s going to be clear on Saturday night.

“I’m prepared for the fight to go the distance, but I also have the stamina to finish it early and take advantage of my opportunity.

“I don’t have to understand what Jermell is saying on stage to know that he thinks he’s going to win, just like I think I’m going to win. That’s what makes this a great fight, but nothing is going to change my mindset.

“Training camp was great despite the pandemic. I feel strong, healthy and confident. Jermell is a great fighter with a lot of power, but I’m the better overall fighter and the world will see that on Saturday.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I’m excited to be back to doing what I do best and that’s getting in the ring and giving the fans a great show.

“It’s been a very unique circumstance training for this fight during the pandemic, but we made the most of it. I’m very fortunate that I have access to a private gym, so I was able to stay consistent with my training. Sparring was a little difficult, but I was able to venture out after a while and get some good sessions in. Even though this is the longest I’ve gone without a fight, I never took much time off.

“Vazquez is a good, tough opponent but I really don’t think he’ll be able to handle the pressure that I’m going to bring. I’m an action fighter but I can do it all. I can bang, but I can also box – and my dad wants me to box even more and tag him on the outside. I don’t think he’ll be able to handle my body shots.

“I feel like this fight won’t last too long, because I had such a good training camp. I keep getting better and stronger and I’m ready to showcase that Saturday night.”

DAMIEN VAZQUEZ

“If he says it won’t go past six rounds, then he’s going to have to work hard. I’m going to make sure it’ an all-out war. He’s going to have to earn everything.

“I’m ready to go. To be honest, this is the most excited I’ve ever been about a fight. He has two hands and his heart beats like mine. There’s nothing to be scared about in facing my opponent.

“No disrespect to the Charlos, but I want to be fight of the night and steal the show. May the best man win. I’m confident that will be me. Plain and simple.”

JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

“This is my first time on SHOWTIME so I want to give everyone watching an impressive performance. I’ll go for the knockout.

“This is a big opportunity show the world who I am. I promise I will do my best this fight. I am extremely ready to give it my all.

“My opponent is a mature boxer with good experience. But I’m going to be too strong for him. I believe I’m the best at 118-pounds.”

DUKE MICAH

“I’m so grateful for this moment. This is a massive night for me. It all comes down to this and we are coming to win.

“I have to stick to my game plan. I expect my opponent to box and move. I’ve prepared for a couple attacks that I think he will use. I’ve never been more ready for a fight than I am for this one.

“Casimero is a good boxer, but I’m a different fighter than I’ve been in the past. I’ve improved my game so much working with Andre Rozier. The fans will see it on Saturday night, and they will become instant fans of my electrifying style.”

LUIS NERY

“Everyone knows about my strength and knockout power, but my technique and preparation will play a part to help me win this fight.

“I’m excited for the challenge of moving up in weight. I want to dominate across multiple weight classes. That’s going to start Saturday night with a big statement against [Aaron] Alameda.

“This is really one of the best training camps I’ve ever had. I’ve been working with Eddy Reynoso, he’s focused on a lot of different aspects of my game that I can show in the ring on Saturday.

“The level of the fighter that Alameda has fought is not too impressive. On Saturday he’s going to face someone who’s on a whole new level from anything he’s ever faced.”

AARON ALAMEDA

“Everyone knows I’m the underdog, but after Saturday, everyone is going to know who Aaron Alameda is. I prepared hard like I always do, and you will see that from me in this fight.

“This fight was supposed to take place back in March, but I’ve been able to take the last six months to prepare even better and make sure I’m 100 percent the best version of myself.

“There’s so much on the line that I don’t think not having fans will have any effect. It’s pay-per-view and that means a lot of eyeballs will be on me. This fight means everything for me and my career.”

DANNY ROMAN

“I am coming off of losing the titles and that has made me hungrier than before. I am going again against a quality fighter like [Juan Carlos] Payano, and I don’t believe this is going the distance.

“I always make weight. I am still eating right now, and I think I will be eating before the weigh-in. I don’t struggle with the weight and I even think with a good diet I might be able to make 118 pounds.

“My style is to go in there and give the best of me and try to make my fight, the fight of the night. There are a lot of great fighters up here, but I’m trying to steal the show. We’re going to do whatever is possible to get this win.”

JUAN CARLOS PAYANO

“I’ve faced better fighters than [Danny] Roman and I’m not going to back down against anyone. I’m ready for him to bring it. I’ve been on this stage before. I train to win every fight no matter what.

“I was already in training camp before the shutdown and I haven’t stopped working since. It’s been a long training camp, but we’re here now and I’m prepared.

“I didn’t come to talk too much. People will see the results on Saturday. I’m ready to show everyone that my power will be there in this fight.”