Don King Productions has announced that WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) is facing WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs) on January 29 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. That is deadline ordered by the WBA. Charr hasn’t fought since November 2017 and Bryan hasn’t fought since August 2018. The bout will apparently be a $39.99 pay-per-view stream.
Charr clearly isn’t happy with the arrangement. “What a mean, nasty game by Don King,” Charr posted on his Facebook page. “Research has shown that the specified venue in Florida on January 29, 2021, was neither booked nor confirmed by Don King. The fight was announced in BoxRec, but the alleged venue has not been confirmed.
“You don’t want to fight me. Don King tries to force me to sign with him, which I definitely won’t do! I have a boxing promoter myself: Erol Ceylan. We have already put our lawyers on all points. Don King won’t get away like this!!!
“No matter what happens: I’m 200% fit and ready to fight. The title stays with us in Germany.
I filled out all of the WBA’s forms, adhered to the legal guidelines and signed all of the WBA’s contracts several times. I also signed the DKP contract under protest!
“The game with Don King has been going on for 2 years. We boxers are neither promoters nor organizers. I would like to defend my title every three months! It’s all up to Don King that I haven’t been able to fight for 2 years. Allah is the greatest he will give me the power and passion!! I will be ready for you and every challenge #allahuakbar”
Don King must have 9 toes in the grave- what’s he doing still promoting fights?!!! Sounds like he’s going out the same crooked bastard he was coming in! Tim Witherspoon said it best about him -“He’d rather earn a crooked quarter than an honest dollar”. God bless Don King though- he’s an American icon!
Don King is the Donald Trump of boxing. No surprises here. Both are self centered evil pricks.
Right? There’s a reason no one works with don king anymore. He’s a total scumbag.
He is the Donald Trump of boxing, I was thinking exactly that when I read the article. At least he never tried to run for president.
There is a reason no one works with Don King anymore. The guy has been sued more times than years he’s been alive. He’s scum.
$40 ppv? Talk about total lack of self awareness. They might make $400 from the family members of the fighters, but it won’t even cover the production costs.
Dk did me and my team right in the 90’s, I have no complaints.