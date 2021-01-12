Eddy Reynoso, trainer and manager of WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, says Canelo is planning to face WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim next. The bout could take place as soon as February 27, possibly in Mexico. If victorious, Canelo would return in May against Billy Joe Saunders, Gennady Golovkin or Caleb Plant.

—–

Looks like Showtime is bringing back Adrien Broner on February 13. Opponent is TBA. Broner hasn’t fought since facing Manny Pacquiao two years ago.

—–

Evander Holyfield really wants that exhibition fight with Mike Tyson. “I believe if I fought Mike the fight will generate $200 million,” Holyfield told The Mirror. “It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already. If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not. It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement.”

—–

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that boxing will be resuming in the UK starting in the middle of February, dates and venues to be confirmed. The BBBofC shut down all boxing in January, although some other sports remained active.