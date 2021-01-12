Sad to report that legendary promoter Mike Acri has passed away at the age of 63. Acri had been ill health for some time. He is best known for promoting Roberto Duran, Hector Camacho and Paul Spadafora among others. Mike was an executive producer for the acclaimed Showtime documentary titled Macho: The Hector Camacho Story. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mike Acri is a member of the PA Boxing Hall of Fame.