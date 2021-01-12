Sad to report that legendary promoter Mike Acri has passed away at the age of 63. Acri had been ill health for some time. He is best known for promoting Roberto Duran, Hector Camacho and Paul Spadafora among others. Mike was an executive producer for the acclaimed Showtime documentary titled Macho: The Hector Camacho Story. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mike Acri is a member of the PA Boxing Hall of Fame.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Great promoter. May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Good promoter, good man.