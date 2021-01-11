January 11, 2021
Oscar Valdez is challenging WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt in a much-anticipated ESPN clash that will take place on February 20 inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“This is the opportunity that I waited for all my life,” Valdez told Fightnews.com. “In school I used to draw myself in my notebook as WBC world champion. This is the opportunity of my life, a dream come true.

“It was sad to wait. I was a little upset because the fight didn’t happen in December, but it’s nobody’s fault. I was training hard for the fight, I went back home a little upset. But now the fight is here and all we have to do is take care of ourselves, wear a mask, social distancing and the fight is right around the corner. We are more than ready. I want to fight so bad.”

On training with Canelo

“We both want this fight. Berchelt is great fighter, it’s going to be a great fight. Training camp has been great. In boxing you never stop learning. We have been studying Berchelt. In the gym we all have a great relationship. Each and every one of us has our schedule. We help each other. I get motivated by watching Canelo training. I want to train as hard as he does or harder.”

Final Thoughts:

“I know Berchelt is coming for the KO and I like that. He wants to try my chin, but he has to be careful because I have power too, be careful because I can punch too.

“My goal is to be world champion again, to beat Berchelt, and then we want the best challenge out there. I want to be one of the great ones for Mexico.

“I want to thank the fans and I feel obligated to perform for you. I want to bring a great fight for you and bring back boxing to the old school. I will leave my heart in the ring for you all. Thank you for your support and don’t miss my fight against Berchelt on February 20!”

