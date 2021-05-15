May 15, 2021
Boxing Results

Faust, Hammer score early KOs

In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, Viktor Faust (7-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Jacek Piatek (11-1, 9 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Sportstudio Baaden in Cologne, Germany. Faust laid out the 48-year-old Piatek with a right hand. The bout was the co-feature for the clash between Mahmoud Charr and Christopher Lovejoy.

Veteran heavyweight Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KOs) won by third round KO over journeyman Patryk Kowoll (7-25, 6 KOs). Hammer dropped Kowoll twice in round three to end it.

Light heavyweight Mohammed “The Destroyer” Bekdash (20-0, 16 KOs) scored a first round KO against Mindia Nozadze (13-21, 11 KOs). Nozadze down four times in round one.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Volkan Gökcek (6-0, 4 KOs) won by second round KO against Gkouram Mirzaev (4-1-1, 2 KOs).

Light heavyweight Branimir Malenica (1-0, 1 KO) scored a second round TKO over Norbert Magyar (3-9-1, 3 KOs)

