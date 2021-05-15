WBA International light heavyweight beltholder Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) brutally knocked out previously unbeaten Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-1, 8 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Buts, fighting under trainer Virgil Hunter for the first time, dropped Dos Santos in round two. A pair of crushing right hands laid out Dos Santos for several minutes. Time was 2:44.

In a clash for the vacant EBU super middleweight title, Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) outboxed former WBA champion Giovanni De Carolis (28-10-1, 13 KOs) over twelve rounds. Uneventful bout with no memorable moments. Scores were 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.

Underdog Jason Cunningham (29-6, 6 KOs) upset and dethroned EBU super bantamweight champion Gamal Yafai (18-2, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Cunningham dropped Yafai in rounds two, four, and six en route to a 115-110, 114-111, 114-111 verdict.

EBU cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) retained his belt by sixth round TKO against Alexandru Jur (19-5, 7 KOs). McCarthy dropped Jur in round four and finished him in round six.

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (8-0, 7 KOs) stopped Lee Appleyard (16-6-1, 5 KOs) in round six of a bout for the vacant English title.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres won his professional debut by outpointing Mladen Manev over six rounds.