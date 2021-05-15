WBA International light heavyweight beltholder Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) brutally knocked out previously unbeaten Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-1, 8 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Buts, fighting under trainer Virgil Hunter for the first time, dropped Dos Santos in round two. A pair of crushing right hands laid out Dos Santos for several minutes. Time was 2:44.
In a clash for the vacant EBU super middleweight title, Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) outboxed former WBA champion Giovanni De Carolis (28-10-1, 13 KOs) over twelve rounds. Uneventful bout with no memorable moments. Scores were 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.
Underdog Jason Cunningham (29-6, 6 KOs) upset and dethroned EBU super bantamweight champion Gamal Yafai (18-2, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Cunningham dropped Yafai in rounds two, four, and six en route to a 115-110, 114-111, 114-111 verdict.
EBU cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) retained his belt by sixth round TKO against Alexandru Jur (19-5, 7 KOs). McCarthy dropped Jur in round four and finished him in round six.
Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (8-0, 7 KOs) stopped Lee Appleyard (16-6-1, 5 KOs) in round six of a bout for the vacant English title.
Heavyweight Solomon Dacres won his professional debut by outpointing Mladen Manev over six rounds.
The ref did a horrible job. He should have stopped the fight right after the 1st shot. Buatsi SHOULD have been disqualified for the 2nd shot. Unnecessary, careless, unprofessional, and could have killed Dos Santos. It is this kind of lack of control that will prevent Buatsi from moving up to becoming a world champion. Canelo should fight him, and, beat his ass. Mark my words, a real pro like Canelo will knock Buatsi out.
I think you should watch the KD again. It was a body shot and he didn’t appear to be badly hurt. No reason for the ref to stop it!
Are you on drugs? Dos Santos was out knocked out on the 1st shot. The 2nd could have killed him.
We’re not going to see Canelo moving up to light heavy. Also, Buatsi’s second, follow up shot was totally legal. He hit his opponent AS he was going down, not after he hit the canvas.
For me Buatsy did it right in the knock out. It was a combination and he could not stop, and the ref had no time to stop that last punch. Buatsy is probably the most clean and gentleman pro boxer today. Next step for Buatsy a big fight against Bivol. Very interesting. No favourites for me.