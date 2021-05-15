WBA heavyweight champion in recess Mahmoud Charr (32-4, 18 KOs) scored a second round KO over previously unbeaten Christopher Lovejoy (19-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Sportstudio Baaden in Cologne, Germany. In his first ring appearance since 2017, Charr dropped the 306-pound Lovejoy with a barrage of punches in the second round and Lovejoy was counted out by referee Juergen Langos. Time was 1:09.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I was embarrassed to watch this smh
Does he go back into recess?
Recess? Lovejoy thought this was lunch? Turns out, this was nothing more than a snack for the limited skilled NO CHAMP.
Arturo, I am glad that I did not.
One of the rare cases where Don King is a good guy. Lovejoy got what he fucking deserved for not listing to the Hall of Fame promoter.
Lovejoy probably fought like he trains, thinks, listens, and eat.
The promoters are probably going to be the real losers in this, when Don King takes them to court. Lovejoy’s next fight should be with Jenny Craig. Then, he can find another career, like bouncing in bars, construction, or something that prevents him from getting killed.
If this fight were actually going to happen, that would be exactly how I would imagine it looking. We did not need to see that.
Beautiful cartwheel by Charr after the fight though
Well now, can’t disagree with that. It was the highlight of the event – by far.
Wonder what title Mendoza and the WBA will conjure for Charr now he’s no longer “in recess”. His only logical mandatory is Fres Oquendo. Make it happen.
Lovejoy should retire straight away, he was horrible.
Julian, let’s not insult those who are horrible. We all know Lovejoy is not that good.
Huge win for Charr. After bulldozing the undefeated Lovejoy, dare we say that he’s ready for the Impervious Pulverizer, Trevor Bryan?
Even Charr’s victory handstand when horribly wrong
Charr’s victory celebration needs work!
wow this crap happened. fantastic lol
Should have been content as an antiques divvy.
I don’t believe Don King has ever lost a court case!
He won’t lose this one either*
True
Paulie D’
Apart from when he went to prison for manslaughter.
Thank GOD I did not pay to watch this crap.
All that ‘hype’ around Lovejoy. You just knew he was gonna be a sack of potato’s.
D or E level fight…no more comments