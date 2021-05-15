Charr returns, smashes Lovejoy in two WBA heavyweight champion in recess Mahmoud Charr (32-4, 18 KOs) scored a second round KO over previously unbeaten Christopher Lovejoy (19-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Sportstudio Baaden in Cologne, Germany. In his first ring appearance since 2017, Charr dropped the 306-pound Lovejoy with a barrage of punches in the second round and Lovejoy was counted out by referee Juergen Langos. Time was 1:09. Buatsi brutally KOs Dos Santos in 4

