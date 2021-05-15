Valtierra KOs ex-champ Lopez in three Undefeated 19-year-old lightweight Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) scored an impressive third round KO over former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-13-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. After Valtierra hammered Lopez with a right hand, Lopez took a step back then sank to his knees. Valtierra retained his WBC Latino title. Cieslak crushes Kashinsky in IBF eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

