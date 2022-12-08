Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) will defend his four titles against unbeaten WBO #1 contender Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Jermell Charlo: “I’m excited to be back in the ring to defend my undisputed crown. I’m thankful for everything I’ve accomplished, but the battle isn’t over. Tim Tszyu is a young, hungry, aggressive fighter but I’m a pound-for-pound great. I reign as the undisputed champion and if anyone wants a shot at the crown, they gotta see me. I’m not going anywhere. I want all my fans to tune in because once again, it’s Lions Only time and I plan to light up Las Vegas and show the world that I’m the most dangerous fighter in the sport, regardless of division.”

Tim Tszyu: “Jermell is a great, smart fighter and has been for many years – becoming undisputed is an incredible achievement. But his time is over now, because I’m about to shock the world and take over. It’s going to be a great fight as neither of us know how to take a backward step and are going to be swinging from the start with very bad intentions. I’m preparing for a bloody war as I know he is too. I’ve already been grinding for months and I’m in the best shape of my career. The groundwork was laid in Australia and Thailand but I’m here now in the U.S. to take it to the next level, which is exactly what’s needed when you’re fighting for the undisputed championship of the world.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available Monday through AXS.com with the code: BOXING