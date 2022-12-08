By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, the bantamweight kingpin of the WBC, WBA and IBF, showed a public workout on Wednesday before press people and his counterpart’s handlers at Ohashi gym in Yokohama, Japan. Naoya looked more skillful and speedy than powerful, as UK veteran trainer Joe Gallager pointed out.

The unbeaten Japanese said, “I’m in great shape, and am ready to exchange gloves with Butler. I may expect a rather longer fight than previously (against Donaire) since Butler is also a technically excellent boxer.”

His promoter/manager Hideyuki Ohashi, former WBC, WBA 105-pound champ, predicted Naoya’s finest condition on the night of the ultimate unification bout on Tuesday. “His training in Los Angeles does him good in terms of fine combination of speed, power and skills. He is going to be a more flawless boxer, punching without getting hit.”

Time will tell.

_