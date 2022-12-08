Former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) and former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night on ESPN.

Teofimo Lopez: “We all have an opportunity here. We all have an objective to do on Saturday night. My whole thing is, ‘How do we continue the Takeover?’ We just got to keep winning. Whoever they put in front of us, we beat them.”

Sandor Martin: This is a special moment for me. But I don’t look beyond this fight. At the end of the day, he and I live in two different worlds. He lives in the world of entertainment and I live in the boxing world. When he was recording interviews, watching the Knicks and shopping, I was training. That’s the difference you will see on Saturday.”