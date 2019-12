Charlo, Hogan make weight Jermall Charlo 159.8 vs. Dennis Hogan 158.4

(WBC middleweight title) Chris Eubank Jr 159.4 vs. Matvey Korobov 159

(WBA interim middleweight title) Marlon Tapales 121.5 vs. Ryosuke Iwasa 121.5

(IBF interim super bantamweight title) Weights to come: Louisa Hawton vs. Lorraine Villalobos

(WBC interim atomweight title) Immanuwel Aleem vs. Ronald Ellis Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Dillion Whyte cleared of doping charges Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.