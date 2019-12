Weights from Russia

Alexei Egorov 200 vs. Serhiy Radchenko 200

Muhammad Shekhov121 vs. Aron Juarez120

Ruslan Kamilov 129 vs. Evgeny Smirnov 130

Erzhan Turgumbekov 132 vs. Evgeny Smelov 132

Ivan Chirkov 127 vs. Stanislav Predybailo 127

Arstan Umbitkulov 141 vs. Eugenii Vazem 143

Ivan Nikonov 160 vs. Eldor Abdukodirov 160

Sergey Fantarov 135 vs. Sherzodzhan Abdurazzokov 135

Javorhirbek Karimov 131 vs. Alexander Saltykov 133 Venue: RCC Martial Arts Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia

Promoter: RJJ Boxing Russia

TV: UFC Fight Pass

