July 6, 2022
Charlo gets ‘super belted’ in Houston

Wbahouston1

The World Boxing Association (WBA) made the official presentation of the Super Champion belt to Jermell Charlo on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza made the presentation. Charlo also received a WBA ring.

Also honored was WBA female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza, who received her WBA championship belt.

Different personalities such as manager Tyson Lee, trainer Ronnie Shields and former world champion Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz also attended the ceremony and received recognition for their careers from Mendoza and directors Julio Thyme and Oliver Gomez, who accompanied the president.

USA Boxing board chairman Tyson Lee was awarded a WBA mini belt for the work he has done in amateur boxing throughout the United States over the years.

Trainer Ronnie Shields was also honored for his work alongside great professional boxers.

Juan Diaz, former WBA champion and one of the great fighters Houston has produced in recent years, received a belt from the hands of President Mendoza in recognition of his career and thanks for having represented the black and gold colors with pride.

Also on hand was WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell.

Wbahouston4Wbahouston2Wbahouston3Wbahouston5

