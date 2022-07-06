The World Boxing Association (WBA) is in the process of moving their headquarters from Panama City, Panama, to Houston, Texas. The organization, which was founded in the state of Rhode Island in 1921 and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, later moved its headquarters to Venezuela, and then to Panama.

“After 100 years, the pioneer sanctioning body, shall be back in America,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. “It’s the right time to settle back in the most influential boxing market of the sport.

“Besides seeking to bond with every single member of the American boxing community, we come to support the systematic development of boxing. It needs to be from its roots. USA has talent in every corner and boxing has proven to be a path of success for many athletes.

“The headquarters will be in the city of Houston, Texas. A great sports town that witnessed great human beings and champions of the world. Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz and Jermell Charlo were motivation to choose the Space City as the WBA’s new hometown.”