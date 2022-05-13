Unified WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound world champion Brian Castaño received enthusiastic and fervent support from their respective fanbases at a heated and boisterous final press conference on Thursday before they meet in a rematch for undisputed status at 154 pounds this Saturday on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The fighters did not face off.

Jermell Charlo: “Knocking people out is what the f*** I do. That’s what I’m known for.”

Brian Castaño: “I could care less if he wants to knock me out. Let’s go out there and see if he can withstand my punishment for 12 rounds.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“I just have to be dominant. I have to be the best Jermell Charlo, that y’all are yet to see. I’m going to dominate this fight way differently than I did the last fight.

“Castaño is the same fighter as he’s been in every fight. He’s going to come and keep coming back up. I’m going to use everything I learned from that fight, on Saturday night. I’m going to take advantage of the things that I have that he doesn’t have. I’m going to use the skills I’m blessed with.

“I’m going to be stronger, faster and smarter than I’ve ever been before. Thank you Castaño, for giving me more time to prepare myself.

“I’m grateful for my opportunities. This is my time and I’m focused. He’s my target and I’m going to pop him. I know what I possess in the ring. I know who I am and I know where I come from.

“I’ve worked very hard since last July. I know with the dedication that me and Derrick James, along with my whole team, including Joan Guzman, put in, that we’re ready. All I have to do is go in there and put it all on the line.

“Knocking people out is what the f*** I do. That’s what I’m known for. I’m known for the power and I’m known for the speed. That’s what I’m doing.

“I didn’t finish him so I think that was the only mistake I made. I’m usually a closer. I have that on the back of my mind. One he’s hurt again, and hopefully it’s earlier than later, it’s over.

“There’s nothing he’s going to be able to do when we drop these bombs on him Saturday.”

BRIAN CASTAÑO

“I prepare myself very seriously for each and every opponent I have in front of me. This time, it’s Charlo, and I promise you that I’m going to be more than ready to give the fans a show on Saturday night.

“I thought fighting in his home state was a factor with the judges last time. I still think I’m the visitor here, but it has more of a ‘neutral’ feel to it than San Antonio did. My lesson I learned is to always have my guard up and be ready for whatever comes my way.

“It is going to be special to show everyone what I’m capable of, especially in front of the Latin fans here. This is the culmination of years of work. I’m anxious to go out there and prove that I’m the champion and give the Latin fans the show that they deserve.

“He can say whatever he wants. I could care less if he wants to knock me out. Let’s go out there and see if he can withstand my punishment for 12 rounds.

The lack of respect he has for a fellow athlete bothered me. He said a lot of things that I thought were out of line. I don’t know why he’s all edgy and screaming and nervous. I’d rather him show that energy in the ring.

“There isn’t one specific weapon I have that’s better than him, because I tailor my style to my opponent. Charlo is going to see what I have in store for him. I’m more than ready to show that what I’ve prepared is more than enough to get the win.

“Charlo is a top-tier fighter. That’s definitely true. But at this level, everyone has power. Only one opponent has sent me to the mat, and it wasn’t Charlo. He’s strong, but there’s nothing about his power that truly stands out to me compared to other fighters I’ve faced.

“Saturday is going to be electric. The way that we’ve been spicing this up, we’re guaranteeing a spectacle. You’re not going to want to miss it.

“The first fight motivated me because I thought that I won. I learned that I can’t leave this fight in the hands of the judges. I need to leave no doubt that I’m the superior fighter.”

The press conference also featured unbeaten welterweight rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis and undefeated Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton, who meet in an IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event.

JARON ENNIS

“On paper, I don’t know if he’s my toughest challenge. We won’t know until fight night. We’ll see when we get into the ring.

“I don’t watch tape on guys that I fight unless I’ve seen them before. We had a great camp and we’re going to do what we do. Everyone is going to see me shine and make a big statement.

“Most definitely I’m extending my knockout streak Saturday. We’re not looking for it. We’re going to let it come, 19 in a row is definitely coming.

“We’re not looking past Clayton. We’re coming to do damage on Saturday and look good during it. I can talk about the future afterward, but right now I’m locked in on Clayton.

I know we have a banger of a main event, but I’m coming to steal the show. You know what my motto is, I’m in and out like a lottery.

“People are going to see me go in there and be seamless. This is just another day in the office for me. Another day, another dollar.”

CUSTIO CLAYTON

“This would mean everything to me. I took a fight that most people wouldn’t have taken. This is the type of fight that I needed in my career right now. That’s why I’m extremely prepared for this.

“I’m coming to fight. At the end of the day, we can’t say what’s going to happen, but I’m here to fight.

“Of course he’s confident he’s going to get a knockout, but I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I haven’t been able to get the fights that I’ve needed. So we decided to take this one, even though it’s a fight that not a lot of people would have taken. This is the fight that I need to prove myself.

“It’s hard to say what his flaws are because I don’t watch a lot of footage. I don’t go by what someone did in their last fight. No one performs the same as they did in their last fight. I have to be prepared on Saturday to do what I’m capable of doing, which is stopping him from getting the win.

“I’m a very smart fighter with a great ring IQ. I haven’t been able to show everything yet, but I think that this fight will bring it out of me. This win would show everyone that I belong on his level.”