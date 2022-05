Weights from Detroit By Brad Snyder/The Undercard Dwane Taylor 141.1 vs. Marshawn Hughes 139.7

Vernon Webber 217.5 vs. Carlos Black 263.5

Derick Miller 186 vs. Larry Pryor 185.7

Sam Rizzo 131 vs. Ronny Arana 136.8

Ermal Hadribeaj 154 vs. Sidney Rosa 154

Matthew Rodriguez 156.1 vs. Christian Aguirre 157.9

Ramon Guevara 143.4 vs. LaQuan Lewis 147.7

Morris Young 163 vs. Brennon Crow TBA Venue: Motor City Casino

Promoter: Carlos Llnas

