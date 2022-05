Weights from Bensalem, PA Sonny Conto 228.2 vs. Justin Rolfe 254.1

Shinard Bunch 144.2 vs. Marklin Bailey 141.4

Jordon Murphy 127 vs. Antonio Dunton El 128.9

Carlos Ramos 129.5 vs. Jesus Arturo Guzman 128.6

Christopher Burgos 140.4 vs. Phillip Davis 143.1

Gerardo Martinez 139.4 vs. Michael Crain 140.4

Karly Wylie 139.3 vs. Tyree Arnold 143

Quadeer Jenkins 160.5 vs. Andre Hammon 161 Promoter: Joe Hand Promotions

Venue: Parx Casino

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Weights from Detroit Kovalev-Pulev Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.